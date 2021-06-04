Fire danger in parts of W MI this weekend as drought continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dry conditions, gusty southwest winds and low relative humidity will combine to give West Michigan elevated fire danger this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a fire danger watch for Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. Several counties in central Michigan are also in the watch area, including Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare and Mecosta counties.

It has been a very dry several months in West Michigan. Much of the area is either in a moderate or severe drought.

No rain showers are in the forecast for this weekend and dew point temperatures will be low. Relative humidity could be as low as 30% at times. While this makes the heat much more comfortable for us, it also contributes to elevated fire danger.

On top of the warm and dry conditions, gusty southwest winds are expected. Winds will be sustained at 10 to 20 mph through much of the weekend, and could gust up to 30 mph. The winds will allow any fires to spread quickly if precautionary measures aren’t taken.

To help prevent fires, don’t use grills over grassy areas and don’t toss cigarette butts out the window. Several parts of West Michigan have burn restrictions in effect, and you can check the details in your area at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit.