GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall colors have exploded statewide during the recent cool and wet weather pattern.

As a result, Storm Team 8 thinks the next two weekends will be the best to view the kaleidoscope of colors as they are at or near peak.

The neon side of yellows, oranges, reds and all colors in between really pop when the sun is shining. This weekend will not only give us sunshine but it will also be accompanied by temperatures much above average.

Saturday’s sky conditions.

Saturday’s high temperatures.

Sunday’s sky conditions.

Sunday’s high temperatures.

Unfortunately, the color show is brief, with the best colors typically lasting only a couple weeks. Enjoy them while you can: The next color we’re going to see is white.