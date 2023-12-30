GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — December will go down as one of the warmest and least snowy months on record in West Michigan, thanks to El Nino.

Temperatures were exceedingly warm for all of West Michigan this month. In Grand Rapids, 22 of the first 30 days of the month featured a high temperature that was above average, with 18 featuring a high of 40 degrees or higher.

In Grand Rapids, the average temperature (calculated by averaging the high and low each day) has been 38.6 degrees, more than 7 degrees above average. That’s second only to 2015, which was also influenced by a strong El Nino. Stunningly, only one day this month featured an average temperature that was below average, and it was by just 1 degree.

With an average of 41.3 degrees, Muskegon has had its warmest December on record. Holland and Battle Creek are both experiencing their second warmest on record, with an average temperature of 39.7 and 39.4 degrees, respectively. Kalamazoo runs third with an average of 40.0 degrees.

SNOW TOTALS TO DATE

The few lake-effect snow events that West Michigan has seen have all been influenced by northwesterly or southwesterly winds, which tends to keep the heaviest snow closer to the lakeshore. Thus, unlike last winter, Grand Rapids has been skipped by the heaviest snow. In fact, Grand Rapids is currently experiencing its least-snowy start to winter on record, with only 3.2 inches having fallen so far. This beats the previous record from 1913, which had 3.6 inches. This is in stark contrast to last winter, when Grand Rapids received over 60 inches through the end of December 2022.

Grand Rapids has seen precipitation on 18 of 29 days, but only nine of those featured some sort of snow. The rest were rain events. Additionally, only one day in December featured a snowfall of more than one inch: the 18th, the same day parts of Van Buren and Allegan counties saw 4 to 7 inches of lake-effect snow.

Thanks to that record-breaking snowfall on Halloween, Muskegon has fared much better with snowfall. Its season total sits at 17.4 inches, which is nearly 600% more than Grand Rapids, though still over 10 inches below average. Meanwhile, Kalamazoo has recorded 7.1 inches this season.

There are signs that true winter weather is on the way as 2024 begins. Weather models are hinting at the Jan. 10 to Jan. 13 time frame for a transition to colder, snowier conditions. While still a few weeks out, this pattern change may bring an end to what has been an overwhelmingly mild winter so far.