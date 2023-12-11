GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Warm conditions in West Michigan will continue to make snow scarce leading up to Christmas Day. Last season was one of the snowiest starts to a season on record for our area but this season snow has come up drastically short.

The only communities in West Michigan to have seen more snow this season than last are a handful near the lakeshore, like Muskegon, that benefited from the Halloween lake-effect snow dump.

Warm temperatures are primarily to blame. This is the first time since 1939 that the low temperature didn’t sink below 30° the first ten days of December. The outlook for the next two weeks has a good chance of running warmer and drier than usual. Average highs around that time usually fluctuate around 34.5°. Usually West Michigan has about a 60% chance of seeing at least 1″ of snow on the ground for Christmas morning. This year it is looking increasingly likely Christmas will lean green.

IS EL NIÑO TO BLAME?

It is difficult to attribute one warm stretch to the El Niño phase of ENSO but it is likely partially to blame for the warm temperatures and lack of snow. This has been our warmest start to December (both highs and lows) since 2015. The last El Niño that was as strong as the one we are experiencing lately was in 2015, leading into 2016.

More often than not, an El Niño phase of ENSO brings the Great Lakes region an overall warmer winter. Keep in mind this is calculated by taking the average of all the highs and lows over a given season. A warmer-than-average season is rarely devoid completely of snow or cold. The winter of 2015-2016 for example ended with 61.1″ of snow in Grand Rapids; some of which fell in April.