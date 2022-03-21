GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most Michiganders love the state because it experiences all four seasons. But the transition from winter to spring has some drawbacks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that the spring thaw can reveal a host of dead animals on waterways.

Gary Whelan, the manager of the DNR’s Fisheries Research Division, says Michigan’s winter conditions can be harsh on lots of fish and other creatures, including turtles, frogs and toads.

“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” Whelan said in a release. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals.”

However, these kills generally do not have a long-term impact on our ecosystems.

“These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality,” Whelan said.

Two ecosystems are more likely to see winter kills: Shallow lakes and ponds with an excess of aquatic vegetation and canals in urban areas.

For shallow waters, if too much vegetation or algae grows, it will naturally be killed off in the winter.

According to the Wisconsin Lake and Pond Resource, bacteria from those dead plants will absorb oxygen from the water, depriving other wildlife of the oxygen they need to survive. As the ice and snow typically build throughout the winter, those plants stop producing oxygen, adding more stress to the fish.

In cities, pollution can cause big problems during the winter. Chemicals from de-icing agents and road salt, particularly chloride, can disrupt the natural balance of the waterways. Fish kills happen more often near urban areas because its more likely to see a higher concentration of chemical runoff.

Whelan says fish and other wildlife typically don’t die until later in the winter, but you may not notice it right away.

“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms,” Whelan said.

Oftentimes, the dead wildlife will appear fuzzy because a fungus has started to feed on them, but the fungus is rarely the cause of death.

If you spot a potential fish kill, DNR encourages people to let them know. You can contact the department’s Eyes in the Field tipline, including a precise location and detailed observations.