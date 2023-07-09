GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some West Michigan beaches are forecasted to see dangerous rip currents develop during the day Monday.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected to develop into the afternoon, when waves will pick up. Wave heights of 3-5 feet are likely.

South-facing beaches, including Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette State Park, are being highlighted as beaches with the greatest threat of rip currents.

For beaches further south — including Holland, Saugatuck, and South Haven — waves may be enough to prompt yellow flags but the rip current risk will be lower.

Even for beaches with high rip current risk, it will still be a great day to head to the beach if swimming is avoided. Sunshine will rule the day, along with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Click here to read more about how rip currents form and what makes them so dangerous.