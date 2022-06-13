GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous heat will build into West Michigan for Tuesday and Wednesday with apparent temperatures Tuesday afternoon feeling like 100° to 110°.

Heat advisories have been issued for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday for temperatures feeling as hot at 100° to 105° during the day and as warm as 80° at night.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Berrien, St. Joseph, Cass and St. Joseph counties from noon Tuesday through midnight Wednesday for temperatures feeling as hot at 105° to 110° during the day and as warm as 80° at night.

A warm front will be lifting through the day on Tuesday, allowing exceptionally hot air for our area to pour in from the south.

Temperatures will be a little easier to take closer to Lake Michigan, but there will not be much of a breeze. Expect a decent amount of sunshine too, adding to the discomfort.

This Florida-feeling air will stay in place until it is kicked out on Wednesday night by a cold front approaching from the west. Highs will drop into the mid-80s Thursday and near 80° if not the 70s by the weekend.

Heat is a silent killer. More people by far die from heat in the United States than from any other weather phenomenon.

Be sure to take simple action to stay cool and pay attention to your body these next few days.

Much of this spring has been cooler than average with a cloudy and cool April and a tame start to June. Seek out air conditioning and stay hydrated over the next two days and be especially aware of children, the elderly and animals as the temperatures start to soar!