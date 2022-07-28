GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Thursday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Thursday night.

This morning, winds will be coming from the southwest, shifting to the west by the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. As a result, waves will reach a height of 2 to 4 feet.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.