GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous beach conditions are set to return to Lake Michigan shores Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement from 11 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.
Winds will be coming out of the north at 10-20 mph. Waves up to 6 feet and strong rip currents will make for dangerous swim conditions. According to the National Weather Service, 81% of rescues take place when wave heights are at 3-6 feet.
Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon.
Beaches with piers will be heavily swamped with waves. A few beaches that may be impacted include:
- Stearns Park in Ludington
- Mears State Park in Pentwater
- Muskegon State Park in Muskegon
- Holland State Park in Holland
- North Beach in South Haven
A total of 73 people have drowned across the Great Lakes so far in 2022. Beachgoers should stay away from the water when red flags are flying.