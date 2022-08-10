GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous beach conditions are set to return to Lake Michigan shores Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement from 11 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Red flags will be flying Thursday as wave heights reach 3-6 feet during the afternoon.

Winds will be coming out of the north at 10-20 mph. Waves up to 6 feet and strong rip currents will make for dangerous swim conditions. According to the National Weather Service, 81% of rescues take place when wave heights are at 3-6 feet.



Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

Beaches with piers will be heavily swamped with waves. A few beaches that may be impacted include:

Stearns Park in Ludington

Mears State Park in Pentwater

Muskegon State Park in Muskegon

Holland State Park in Holland

North Beach in South Haven

Beaches with piers will be particularly susceptible to dangerous conditions.

A total of 73 people have drowned across the Great Lakes so far in 2022. Beachgoers should stay away from the water when red flags are flying.