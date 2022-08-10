GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dangerous beach conditions are set to return to Lake Michigan shores Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement from 11 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Red flags will be flying Thursday as wave heights reach 3-6 feet during the afternoon.

Winds will be coming out of the north at 10-20 mph. Waves up to 6 feet and strong rip currents will make for dangerous swim conditions. According to the National Weather Service, 81% of rescues take place when wave heights are at 3-6 feet.

Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph Thursday afternoon.

Beaches with piers will be heavily swamped with waves. A few beaches that may be impacted include:

  • Stearns Park in Ludington
  • Mears State Park in Pentwater
  • Muskegon State Park in Muskegon
  • Holland State Park in Holland
  • North Beach in South Haven
Beaches with piers will be particularly susceptible to dangerous conditions.

A total of 73 people have drowned across the Great Lakes so far in 2022. Beachgoers should stay away from the water when red flags are flying.