GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Sunday evening, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Storm Team 8 is tracking a cold front causing winds and waves to increase along Lake Michigan beaches into the evening. Waves and winds are expected to be the highest south of Holland between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.
Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.