GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Sunday evening, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night

Storm Team 8 is tracking a cold front causing winds and waves to increase along Lake Michigan beaches into the evening. Waves and winds are expected to be the highest south of Holland between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Waves in South Haven (08/21/22) Grand Haven Beach (08/21/22)

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.