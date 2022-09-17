GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Sunday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.

Wave heights are expected to build three to five feet Sunday.

NOAA/NWS

Storm Team 8 is tracking the risk for storms Sunday during the day and evening.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

South Haven Beach Sept. 17, 2022

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.