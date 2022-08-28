GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Take precautions if you plan to head out on the lake this evening and on Monday.

A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Monday evening.

From tonight through Monday, southerly winds will build waves between 2 and 5 feet. With structural currents, the south sides of piers will be especially dangerous.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the chance for strong storms Sunday evening and again on Monday. A marginal risk of severe weather (On the risk scale, a marginal risk is 1 out of 5) exists Sunday afternoon and a slight risk (On the risk scale, a slight risk is 2 out of 5) Monday.

Severe Weather Outlook Today Severe Weather Outlook Tomorrow

Any storm that develops over the lake can create dangerous conditions for boaters. With storms pushing inland, large waves and rip currents increase.

It is important to remember to never be near water during a thunderstorm. About two-thirds of lightning deaths were caused by activities such as fishing, boating, playing sports, and relaxing at the beach, according to the CDC.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.

At least 84 people have drowned in the Great Lakes so far this year. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, 10 of those drownings took place along Michigan’s coastline.

You can keep track of lake conditions and weather alerts by downloading the Storm Team 8 weather app.