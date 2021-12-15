Damaging winds possible across W. MI Wednesday, Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A round of strong, damaging winds knocked out power and left behind a mess for thousands in Michigan last weekend. Four days later, another round of potentially damaging winds is in the forecast.

A particularly potent storm system will lift northeast across the country Wednesday. High Wind Warnings extend all the way from New Mexico to Michigan with the threat of 50-60 mph wind gusts.

The National Weather Service in Omaha, Nebraska is predicting the potential for localized gusts as high as 75 mph. In Denver, Colorado, the National Weather Service is warning of the potential for gusts in the 60-80 mph range.

In addition to the extremely strong wind gusts, a threat for severe weather exists for the western Great Lakes and upper Mississippi Valley regions Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin at “moderate” risk of severe weather Wednesday, which is the second-highest risk category they assign.

In the morning discussion from the Storm Prediction Center, they called the severe weather threat “unprecedented for this region this late in the year.” Damaging thunderstorms and even a few tornadoes will be possible for those highlighted in the severe weather risk area.

In West Michigan, the main concern will be the winds. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties extending to areas to the north.

For the rest of West Michigan, a Wind Advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The strongest winds are forecast to arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in the warning area, and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible for those under the advisory. The most common wind gusts will likely be in the 40 mph range. Sustained winds are forecast to be around 20-30 mph from the southwest.

Strong winds will remain possible through Thursday afternoon then gradually die down through the evening.

Extremely large waves are expected on Lake Michigan. A Storm Warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday with waves building into the 10- to 15-foot range. The large waves will diminish Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Kathy Bryant captured a picture of the large wave action at Holland State Park during the last high wind event Saturday.

In addition to the strong winds, temperatures will be plummeting through the day behind the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will start off the day in the upper 50s at daybreak then fall to the low 40s by the afternoon. It will feel like the 30s with the winds factored in.

More seasonal air will return for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Expect temperatures to return to the 30s and stay there into the week leading up to Christmas.