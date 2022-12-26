Plow crews are continuing to clean up after the Christmas Week Blizzard moved through West Michigan.

The Kent County Road Commission and the City of Grand Rapids Public Works Department were able to make additional progress Monday with the help of warmer temperatures reaching into the 20s.

“You look at this neighborhood street, there’s still a lot of hard-pack on there. That’s because everybody drove it and packed it in but as far as being able to access, they can get reasonable access to their homes,” Jerry Byrne, director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission, said.

The increase in temperatures has helped make the use of salt more effective. Temperatures in the single digits, along with strong winds, made salt not helpful during the height of the storm.

“It gets harder and harder and harder and so we cut it off once you get to about 15 degrees,” Byrne said.

Crews are constantly assessing conditions to come up with the best strategy but keeping the roads clear is not cheap.

“When these trucks are on the road we’re spending about a quarter-million dollars a day, that’s about $10,000 an hour around the clock for the past four days,” Byrne said.

City of Grand Rapids plow crews have also been working to clean up after the snowstorm, according to Public Works Director John Gorney.

“We’re focusing on getting our main roads opened up, cleared and salted,” Gorney said.

The director of public works said plows have gone through neighborhoods twice since the storm began and will work on a third pass Monday night.

“We’ve been on 24 hours a day and we’ll continue until everything is completely cleaned up,” Gorney said.

The city had 35 to 50 people working on snow removal at any given time during the storm depending on the shift.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles off the street and into the driveway and follow odd-even-day parking restrictions to help with the removal process.

“Please get out there and if you are able get them moved so we can get the streets cleared completely,” Gorney said.

Plow operators are also asking people to keep the sewer drain clear near their homes, especially with higher temperatures forecasted for later this week.

“They’re talking 50 by Friday. We’re gonna have flooding so we’re gonna be filling driveways pushing the snow back and making room for that water,” Gorney said.