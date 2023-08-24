GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With high temperatures forecasted for Thursday, many organizations are offering ways for people to cool off.

KENT COUNTY

The Homeless Coalition of Kent County posted on its website a list of cooling centers in the Grand Rapids area:

Alano Club of Kent County 1020 College Ave NE Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Degage 139 Sheldon SE Daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cooling center limited to current guests; anyone may enter the dining room during mealtimes.

Exodus Place 322 Front Ave Daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library All locations are available during regular hours.

Kent District Library All locations are available during regular hours.

Matthew’s House 766 7th St NW Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mel Trotter 225 Commerce Ave SW

West Grand Neighborhood Organization 754 Leonard St NW #2 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



KALAMAZOO COUNTY

The city of Kalamazoo will be opening some hydrants from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Many of the city’s park also have water features to help people cool off.

Kalamazoo Public Library locations are open as cooling centers during their business hours.

Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, heat index values were expected to reach as high as 104 degrees.

Those who work or will be spending time outside were advised to take extra precautions, like wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, staying in an air-conditioned room and checking on relatives and neighbors.