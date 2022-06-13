GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With high temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, cities and counties in West Michigan are offering ways for the public to cool off.

CALHOUN COUNTY

The Homeless Coalition of Calhoun County posted on its Facebook page to share a few cooling centers it will have set up this week:

SHARE Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with water distribution

Haven of Rest Ministries will be open 24 hours

Battle Creek Shelter will be open 24 hours

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

The city of Kalamazoo posted on its Facebook page that it will be opening fire hydrants during the extremely hot weather. They will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. by city staff:

Back end of Interfaith (building 1038) far NW corner

Burrell and Lawrence

Krom and Clay

Washington and March

Sherwood at Roosevelt Apartments

Clarence and Jackson

Hays Park and March

Hays Park and James

Charlotte and Sherwood

Northway and Princeton

Fairbanks and Center

Church and Norway

OTTAWA COUNTY

The Ottawa County emergency management director has shared where you can find public cooling centers:

The Grand Haven Community Center, located at 421 Columbus Ave., is opening its doors from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

The Gateway Mission, formerly known as the Holland Rescue Mission, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

The Herrick District Library, located at 300 South River Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

A post on the Spring Lake Village’s Facebook page said that the Barber School Community Building will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

