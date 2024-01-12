GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy and area road crews say they’re prepared to tackle issues caused by the winter storm that is rolling through West Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

After restoring power to thousands of customers earlier this week, Consumers Energy is prepared for another round of potential outages caused by winter weather.

“We can expect the wet, heavy snow to weigh down trees (and) powerlines, and we can expect that to be the root cause of outages as we start,” Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations, said.

In addition to snow, heavy winds could play a role in knocking out power.

“That has the potential to knock down additional limbs (and) lines and to make those wet, heavy branches move up and down, causing additional outages,” Laird said.

To respond to the situation, Consumers Energy has 400 crews, including workers from nine different states that are available.

“They have their bags packed, they’re ready to travel wherever they need to go in order to restore power,” Laird said.

As crews are staying ready, Laird says the community should be doing the same.

“Make sure you take time to charge all of your electronic devices, make sure you’ve got an emergency kit, and that you’ve got blankets available,” Laird said.

This week, the Kent County Road Commission also readied up for the snowfall.

“The semis were bringing in fuel, semis were bringing in sand and material. It’s making sure you’re all your supplies are ready and the trucks are ready to go,” Jerry Byrne, managing director of Kent County Road Commission, said.

Byrne says the main roads will be plowed first, but traffic flow may allow county trucks to enter neighborhoods quicker than usual.

“We’ll probably pull off those main streets a little quicker because volumes are down and get into those neighborhood streets to make a path so emergency vehicles can get in and out,” Byrne said. “It won’t be cleaned up. We’re going to poke a hole through.”

Wind is also expected to be an obstacle for road crews due to drifting snow.

“That wind really slows the process down in rural areas, but with 40, 50 mph winds, it’ll be drifting in subdivisions in between houses,” Byrne said.

The goal is to reach all roads within 36 hours of the storm ending.

“It takes all hands on deck,” Byrne said.

If you see a downed power line, you’re encouraged to contact 911 or Consumers Energy and do not go near the line.

As for snow plowing, drivers are asked to make sure their cars are not parked on the roads, if possible.