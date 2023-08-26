GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two days after an EF1 tornado touched down north of Grand Rapids as a line of thunderstorms tore across Michigan, crews are working to restore power and clean up downed trees and damaged homes.

The tornado touched down at 8:15 p.m. in the area of Peach Ridge Avenue and 6 Mile Road and tracked northeast for 8.7 miles before lifting off at 8:30 p.m. near Rockford High School, the National Weather Service said. Winds were estimated at up to 110 mph.

ASSESSING DAMAGE AND CLEANUP

The Kent County Emergency Operations Center and the city of Grand Rapids Office of Emergency Management each set up online damage report surveys.

“The reason why this is important is because we are required as the Office of Emergency Management to gather damage assessment information from the storm and how our city has been impacted and provide that up to the state,” Grand Rapids Emergency Management Administrator Allison Farole explained to News 8 Friday afternoon. “That really dives into the decision-making around a state declaration and really helps move up the chain to meet thresholds to qualify for specific financial support.”

Downed trees or other debris in roads and sidewalks can be reported to Grand Rapids by calling 311. If you need access to resources including shelter, call 211.

Grand Rapids said its yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW south of O’Brien Road would be open Friday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring yard waste loose or in a paper bag; plastic bags are not permitted. The site is free, but you do have to show ID to prove residency.

POWER OUTAGES

Over 200,000 Consumers Energy customers around the state lost power as a result of the storms, with leaders blaming the tornadoes and strong straight-lined winds of up to 80 mph. As of around 5 a.m. Saturday, with repair crews working steadily, Consumers Energy said it had restored power to nearly 76,000 of them, leaving around 124,000 without power.

Outages by county as of around 10:40 p.m. Friday:

Barry County: 376

Ionia County: 7,829

Kent County: 28,917

Ottawa County: 140

St. Joseph County: 256

Consumers advised people to turn to its interactive power outage map for updates on when crews were dispatched to their area and for updated restoration times, which may change as crews get a better idea of the kind of damage they need to fix.

Drivers were advised to watch out for power crews at work. If you see one, slow down and go around.

Some traffic lights remained out Friday morning. When a traffic light is not working, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Always stay away from downed power lines, even if it doesn’t look like they are energized. Call 911 and Consumers to report downed lines.

“If a community member is being impacted by a tree down that has wires intertwined in them, first off, don’t touch it. Don’t try to move that tree, don’t try to do anything with it. It is a safety hazard. Immediately call 911 and report that regardless if you think the wire is live or not,” the Grand Rapids emergency management administrator, said.

~ News 8’s Blake Harms, David Horak, Gabrielle Phifer, Kyle Mitchell, Demetrios Sanders, Meghan Bunchman, Anna Skog and Michael Oszust contributed to this report.