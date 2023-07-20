GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — July has produced a much more active pattern across Michigan and today will continue that trend with a threat of severe weather.

The trigger for this will be a cold front sliding through Lower Michigan this afternoon coinciding with prime daytime heating.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely develop around or shortly after the noon hour. The higher chance of strong storms will be east of US-131 and in particular the east side of state.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Lower Michigan included in a slight risk (2 out of 5 risk) for the potential of severe weather.

Any storms that develop will move at a rapid pace, so the threat of heavy, flooding rain will be quite low. On the other hand, strong straight-line winds and large hail will be possible.

Here’s the breakdown of how the Storm Prediction Center sees it in descending order for West Michigan beginning with the wind risk. The percentages represents the chance of this particular severe weather event occurring within a 25-mile point:

Hail risk and tornado risk:

After today, dry weather returns Friday and most of the weekend.

Though there will be chances of showers and thunderstorms mainly inland this weekend, they appear quite low, with the severe weather threat also falling into that category.