CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amid the slowest start to snowfall in Grand Rapids on record, Cannonsburg Ski Area is hoping to initiate a change.

Cannonsburg held a “pray for snow” party Friday evening in the Cedar Lounge. The event featured trivia, food and drinks, including Third Nature Brewing Company’s specialty beer “Cannonsale.”

“We’ve just been missing the West Michigan community. So many people have been sending us supportive messages, saying, ‘We’re praying for snow, we can’t wait to come out,'” Danielle Musto, marketing director for Cannonsburg, told News 8. “And they’ve also been saying how much they miss the Cedar Lounge.”

Cannonsburg held a “pray for snow” party on Jan. 5, 2024.

The ski area hasn’t been able to open yet this season. Snow-making isn’t possible until temperatures hold consistently in the mid-20s. They’ve been able to produce some snow this week, but they had to stop once temperatures climbed back into the 30s.

Despite the green slopes, Cannonsburg has held several events, including a Winter Wonderland Forest.

A more active pattern will likely develop into next week, eventually ushering in cooler temperatures and snow chances more conducive to winter sports.