GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Record-breaking snow, ice and chilly temperatures were the themes last week. Luckily, changes are on the way for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

WEST MICHIGAN

Behind light snow on Sunday, sunshine and warmth will make a return by Monday. Expect temperatures to gradually rise throughout the week into the 40s. Thanksgiving will likely be the warmest of the week with a high near 44°, which is right around average for this time of year. A majority of the snowpack will likely melt by the end of the week for most, especially with some sunshine in the forecast.

Temperatures are on the rise just in time for the holiday.

MIDWEST

If you’re traveling around the Midwest this week, high pressure will settle Monday through Wednesday. This will help keep the area dry and free of significant cloud cover.

By Thursday, a shortwave system moves through bringing the chance for some light showers in the evening. As temperatures fall Friday and Saturday, the rain may change over to snow or a wintry mix. Right now, accumulation looks light. Travel impacts should be minimal.

Temperatures will remain near normal across the Midwest. Expect highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Wednesday’s forecasted temperatures.

UNITED STATES

Most of the country will follow along with the quiet weather pattern West Michigan will see. High pressure helps keep the southwest dry. There will likely be some brief disturbances in the Pacific Northwest as well as the southeast. Airport delays and travel impacts should be minimal.

Storm Team 8 will take your questions about holiday travel in three livestreams this week: Monday at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 1 p.m.