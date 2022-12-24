GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m.

While highways have been plowed, strong wind gusts continue to blow snow back onto the pavement. It also remains too cold for salt to be effective.

Most Saturday morning flights at Ford International Airport remain canceled. Snowplows have been seen clearing the runways since before 5 a.m.

The first flight scheduled to depart is an American Airlines flight at 8 a.m. It was originally supposed to leave at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The first scheduled arrival is at 9:45 a.m. from Detroit.

SNOW RECORD

Grand Rapids set a new record for snow on Dec. 23. A total of 7.5 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, breaking the previous record of 5.9 inches set in 2008.

SATURDAY FORECAST

Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas Saturday, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. Snow showers will persist and will be heaviest near the lakeshore with a significant band potentially setting up between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Areas along and west of U.S. 131 could see another 1 to 4 inches of snow Saturday. Lows will hover near 10 above as wind chills remain 10 to 20 below zero.

CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST

Scattered lake-effect snow showers are likely to continue, but will become lighter. Travel conditions will improve, though some travel may remain difficult to impassible, especially in rural areas. It’s shaping up to be one of the coldest Christmas’ in recent years with highs in the mid to upper teens and near zero wind chills.

CHURCH CANCELLATIONS

This weekend was supposed to be one of the busiest of the year for area churches, but several have decided to go virtual or cancel due to the blizzard. See the full list of closings here.