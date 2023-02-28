GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau in West Michigan is reminding residents to watch out for scammers in the wake of our latest round of winter weather.

According to the BBB, many unlicensed scammers will try to take advantage of the sudden storm damage to find work or easy targets.

“Scammers and bad businesses prey on vulnerable situations and pressure victims to make a decision before they have time to think it through and do their research,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the BBB in West Michigan, said in a release. “BBB verifies licenses of all Accredited Businesses each year, giving consumers peace of mind.”

Frohnapfel said to be leery of certain sales tactics, specifically deals that seem “too good to be true” or “high-pressure sales tactics” like “it needs to be done right away because it is dangerous.”

The BBB in West Michigan has five tips to ensure you are dealing with a trusted contractor: ensure the company has working contact information, hire only licensed and insured contractors, get multiple bids, get a signed written contract (and read through it) and never pay the full amount up front.

You can learn more about finding accredited contractors at the organization’s website: bbb.org.