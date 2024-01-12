GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers to be vigilant against scammers ahead of the weekend storm.

“Scammers and bad businesses prey on vulnerable situations by posing as community members on social media, and pressuring homeowners to make decisions before any research can be done,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan, said in a release. “BBB verifies licenses of all Accredited Businesses each year, so you know they are approved by the state to do the work.”

The BBB says unlicensed people visit neighborhoods after storms to offer clean-up and repair services. They pressure homeowners to decide before research can be done.

“While it is not unusual for contractors from various construction-related industries to offer assistance in mitigating ice dams and winter storm repair, it is important to do your research and hire companies you can trust,” the BBB said.

The BBB offered the following tips to protect yourself from scams.

Do your homework. Visit BBB.org to research the company before you make a decision. Make sure any company you hire has working contact information; such as a local address and phone number.

Visit to research the company before you make a decision. Make sure any company you hire has working contact information; such as a local address and phone number. Hire only licensed and insured contractors. Verify the contractor has a valid license to do the work. While snow removal companies do not require state licensing, roofers and other repair companies likely do need to be licensed. You can check on builders licensing with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs . The BBB checks every year to make sure all BBB Accredited Businesses have the necessary licenses.

Verify the contractor has a valid license to do the work. While snow removal companies do not require state licensing, roofers and other repair companies likely do need to be licensed. You can check on builders licensing with the . The BBB checks every year to make sure all BBB Accredited Businesses have the necessary licenses. Check your homeowners insurance. Verify with your home insurance company what kind of repairs are covered under your policy to better help guide you when choosing a home repair service.

Verify with your home insurance company what kind of repairs are covered under your policy to better help guide you when choosing a home repair service. Get multiple bids and seek referrals. Ask at least three companies for bids. The lowest-priced bid may not be the best. A contractor should be able to give you reference names and phone numbers of at least three clients with projects like yours.

Ask at least three companies for bids. The lowest-priced bid may not be the best. A contractor should be able to give you reference names and phone numbers of at least three clients with projects like yours. Get a written contract and read it. Make sure any verbal promises are included as well as the agreed-upon price, specific work to be done and the start date and expected completion date. Obtain a signed copy of the final contract before work is started.

Make sure any verbal promises are included as well as the agreed-upon price, specific work to be done and the start date and expected completion date. Obtain a signed copy of the final contract before work is started. Never pay the full amount up front. Be wary of any contractor who demands full payment upfront. Contractors may require a downpayment to cover materials, but full payment should not be due until the work is complete and you are satisfied. Pay by credit card, if possible, never with cash. When paying by check, make payments to the company, not an individual.

Be wary of any contractor who demands full payment upfront. Contractors may require a downpayment to cover materials, but full payment should not be due until the work is complete and you are satisfied. Pay by credit card, if possible, never with cash. When paying by check, make payments to the company, not an individual. Expect that a contractor may not be able to provide immediate service, especially during an unexpected major snowfall. Many contractors are receiving a lot of calls and can’t set up appointments for several days.

Anyone who believes that they have been the victim of a scam is asked to report it to the BBB.