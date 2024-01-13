GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Arctic air, dangerous wind chills and occasional lake-effect snow are set to rule the upcoming week in West Michigan.

BELOW-ZERO WIND CHILLS

Small batches of snow followed by a quick melt has been the theme of this winter so far. However, the Friday and Saturday system produced snow totals upwards of 8-12 inches. Very little, if any, of that snow will melt in the week ahead.

Temperatures plummet into the low to mid-teens for highs. Low temperatures will be in the single digits throughout the week.

Not only will it be cold, it will be a tad breezy. Wind chills — or the “feels-like” temperature — will fall below zero, especially for areas south of I-96. These areas are less shielded by the lake.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for St. Joseph and Branch counties until 1 p.m. Sunday. Wind chills could drop as low as 25 below zero Sunday morning.

Other areas of the Midwest will see a several day stretch of wind chills between -20 degrees and -30 degrees. Even a few cities may break cold weather records.

Keep in mind, when will chills fall below -18 degrees, it only takes 30 minutes of exposed skin to develop frostbite. Bundle up if you are headed outside, even for a short period of time.

A SNOWY STRETCH

In addition to the frigid temperatures, lake-effect snow chances ramp up and will occasionally be heavy. One of the heavier times will be Saturday night into Sunday, in which some communities could see 6 to 8 inches or more of snow fall.

A winter storm warning has been extended for much of West Michigan through noon Sunday, with a winter weather advisory in place elsewhere.

As winds continue to come from the west and southwest in the week to come, nearly every day has a chance for at least light snow chances.

After Sunday, lake-effect showers look to remain light. Because of the cold temperatures, snowflake size will be much smaller, meaning accumulations will be lower. Still, occasionally slick travel is expected.

STAYING COLD THROUGH JANUARY

Weather models are indicating that temperatures could get back into the mid to upper 20s by next weekend. Still, temperatures are expected to trend below normal for the next 8 to 14 days.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the latest conditions.