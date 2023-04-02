GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Severe storms raced across the Midwest Friday, leaving miles of damage and dozens injured. Looking to Tuesday, a similar setup is in place.

Southwestern counties in West Michigan are once again under a “Slight Risk” (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The strongest storms look to stay off to the west, where an “Enhanced Risk” (level 3 of 5) is already in place. Unfortunately, this is an eerily similar pattern to Friday, placing both Arkansas and eastern Iowa in the bullseye.

As a warm front develops to the south, a round of showers will develop late Monday into early Tuesday. After a few dry hours on Tuesday afternoon, strong to severe storms move in along a cold front. The main threats look to be damaging wind and hail, but a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

While the worst of the storms look to move out by early Wednesday, a few may follow into Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 15% hatch for eastern counties in West Michigan. This indicates that severe storms may be possible, but it’s a bit too soon to tell.

Both the severe threat and models will change as we get closer to this event. Stay with Storm Team 8 on air and online for the latest.