Another line of severe storms possible tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thunderstorms thrive on heat and humidity. That certainly has been the case lately across the Midwest. During the past two days, there have been nearly 500 reports of severe weather and it appears round No. 3 is on the way.

Storm Team 8 was able to track last night’s stout line of storms from Iowa right into West Michigan. The image below is around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts between 40 mph and 60 mph were common along the line with a few higher reports. Nearly 200,000 Michigan residents lost power.





The Storm Prediction Center did an excellent job identifying the main threat yesterday as strong, straight-line winds. Tonight’s event has the potential to be more severe.

One, the enhanced risk of severe is a bullseye over Lower Michigan and is one category higher than Tuesday.

Two, all threat levels are higher as well with severe straight-line winds still the primary threat at a 30% chance within a 25-mile point.

Hail threat:

Yesterday we were not included in any tornado threat, but today it ranges from 2% to 5% with the 5% contour extending south through Grand Rapids.

The timing of this next round of storms will be somewhat similar to Tuesday night’s but I think instead of arriving from the west they will be sliding in from the northwest. Here’s the breakdown with the high-resolution Futurecast:

7 P.M. WEDNESDAY

Storm initiation will likely occur in northern and central Wisconsin later this afternoon. This will help give Storm Team 8 a heads-up and track them accurately into West Michigan. Make sure you tune into either the 5 p.m. and/or 6 p.m. broadcasts.

9 P.M. WEDNESDAY

The line of strong to severe storms will likely arrive around mid-evening into the Holland, Grand Rapids and Ionia areas. I’m aware that a lot of high schools have started sports practices that extend into the evening hours so it’s important to have the Storm Team 8’s weather app at your fingertips especially if your practice is north of I-96.



2 A.M. THURSDAY

Storms should begin to weaken after 2 a.m. as they surge into Southern Lower Michigan.





Thursday will represent the last of the oppressive, humid days and the last chance of severe weather. Thankfully, the risk will be much lower at marginal category 1.

Perfect timing as the new, more comfortable air mass will encompass the Midwest this weekend.