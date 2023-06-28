GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A thick layer of wildfire smoke originating in Quebec, Canada, remained across the Midwest Wednesday.

Grand Rapids’ Air Quality Index (AQI) was listed at 195 Wednesday, on the threshold of “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” air quality.

Visibility improved slightly from Tuesday but in select areas, like Kalamazoo, was still less than a mile.

Wednesday afternoon may show signs of improvement. A calm wind from the north won’t necessarily pull in more smoke than is already in place.

Overnight, winds will shift to the south. That allows for thicker smoke to be pulled back into West Michigan. Air quality is expected to drop once again. An Air Quality Alert will stay in effect through Thursday.

There is no end in sight as far as the fires burning in Canada. To date, 19 million acres of forest have burned, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. As of Tuesday, there were 480 active fires spanning every province in the country. 219 of those fires are deemed out of control.

In general, people are advised to keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher-rated filters. Those with heart or lung disease, older adults, or small children should stay inside to reduce exposure.