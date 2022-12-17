GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.

Most of West Michigan, with the exception of areas southeast of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, remain under an advisory.

Lake effect snow showers, heavy at times, are expected to continue through the evening before gradually tapering off Sunday morning.

Here are a few of the highest snowfall reports as of Saturday afternoon: