GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA is encouraging homeowners and renters to take steps to protect their homes from winter damage because extended periods of below-freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing and exterior features.

“Maintaining your property is essential to reducing your risk of winter damage,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “Taking small steps now can help you avoid high repair costs and headaches down the road.”

What you can do to protect your home, according to AAA:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

The air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close your wood-burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.

If you experience any damage, AAA says you should document the damage by taking photos and videos — once it is safe to do so.

“Employ any safe measures to prevent the damage from spreading. Then contact your insurance provider immediately to file a claim. The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages,” AAA said.

WHAT IS COVERED BY HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE

Some of the damage is covered by homeowners insurance and some is not. If your roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage, AAA said. Damage caused by burst pipes and the repair costs are also covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed and the building is heated.

Damage caused by flash flooding due to a sudden increase in temperature is not covered by standard home insurance policies. AAA says flood insurance can be purchased.

“Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in your house,” AAA said in a release.

ADDITIONAL WINTER LIABILITIES

In addition to property damage, there are personal injuries that could occur like slipping and falling.

“Such incidents are likely covered by the liability coverage that comes with your home insurance policy, but it’s a good idea to double-check with your insurance agent. If you do experience an incident like this, help with potential legal aspects may also be included in your policy,” AAA said in a release.