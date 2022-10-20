GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a windy, rainy, and chilly few days in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids reported rainfall for nine days in a row bringing rain totals well over an inch. The streak could end Thursday as the area dries out into the weekend.

Several inches of rain fell over the last week. The area will dry out into the weekend.

Despite the several new inches of rain, some cities remain in a deficit. Grand Rapids has seen over 31 inches so far this year, but that is about an inch below normal. Kalamazoo and Holland are trending nearly two inches or more below average.

Much of West Michigan is trending below normal for rainfall in 2022.

All things considered, West Michigan is actually in good shape compared to the rest of the country. There is no drought here at this time, which is not the case for much of the United States. As of Oct. 20, 82% of the country is suffering from drought conditions.

Current drought monitor as of October 20.

A quiet pattern looks to settle in for much of the central part of the United States. The Pacific Northwest should be more active by the end of the month.