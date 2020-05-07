Weather Experience at home: Window water cycle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While we can’t have kids come to visit our WOOD TV8 studios to learn about the weather at one of our Weather Experience days, we can still give parents and teachers some ideas to learn about meteorology at home.

This experiment walks kids through the water cycle.

All you need are a few materials that you likely already have at home:

Water

Plastic baggie with a top that seals tight

Sharpie marker

Tape

Food coloring

First, take your bag and have your kids draw clouds at the top, just below the zipper.

Then have your kids help fill the baggie with water — but don’t put too much in the bottom. An inch of water or so is all you need.

Next, find a window that sees direct sunshine and have your child tape the baggie securely on the window.

Over time, the sun will heat the water at the bottom of the bag, causing it to evaporate. Once it hits the top of the bag, the vapor will collect together in water droplets. This is condensation. Once the water droplets get too big they will slide back down to the bottom of the bag. This is precipitation.

Water Cycle Picture Courtesy: National Weather Service

