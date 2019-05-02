Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: May 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students from Washington Writer's Academy at the Downtown Kalamazoo Studio for the Storm Team 8 Weather Experience on May 2, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Storm Team 8 Weather Experience made its final stop of the school year at the Downtown Studio in Kalamazoo Thursday.

More than 30 students, parents, and teachers from Washington Writer’s Academy enjoyed the interactive experience with Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ellen Bacca.

The excited group of second graders had the opportunity to enjoy hands-on demos that taught them all about West Michigan weather, from tracking storms with Doppler radar to trying to figure out how much snow we’ll see from a winter storm.

Ellen also focused on safety. The students learned what to do when a tornado is headed your way and the best way to stay safe in a thunderstorm: "When thunder roars, head indoors!" Then, the students and teachers all got a chance for some on-air practice in front of the green screen.

Every student left with a WOOD TV8 backpack filled with a bunch of weather-related goodies.

This was the final Storm Team 8 Weather Experience for 2018-2019 school year at our Kalamazoo studio. To inquire about dates and participation for the 2019-2020 school year, please email: info@woodtv.com and include "Storm Team 8 Weather Experience" in the subject line.