Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: March 5, 2020

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca packed up the tornado machine and headed south to WOOD TV8’s Kalamazoo studio for Thursday’s weather experience.

Ms. Hatfield’s group of energetic third graders from Greenwood Elementary joined Ellen to learn all about West Michigan weather.

The students enjoyed a morning filled with science, learning how to detect how close a storm is, how doppler radar works, and what effect Lake Michigan has on our snowfall.

Ellen also taught the students about tornadoes and how they form, with a focus on how to stay safe in severe weather. Then, all of the students got a chance to become mini-meteorologists by testing out the green screen.

