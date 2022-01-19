Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Jan. 19, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back and better than ever in a new virtual format for students! 

On Jan. 19, third graders from Kalamazoo Public Schools logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Ellen Bacca & Emily Schuitema. The kids at Prairie Ridge Elementary had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.

The format features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students had fun watching videos and learning alongside Ellen with interactive classroom experiments. The program features topics such as snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning.

While this year’s interactive zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.

