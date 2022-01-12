Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Jan. 12, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back and better than ever in a new virtual format for students!

On Jan. 12, 2022, third graders from Wyoming Public Schools logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Ellen Bacca and Emily Schuitema. The kids at Parkview Elementary had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.

Students had fun learning alongside Ellen with interactive classroom experiments. The program features topics such as snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning.

While this year’s interactive zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.