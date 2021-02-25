Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Feb. 25, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Storm Team 8 Weather Experience is back and better than ever in a new virtual format for students.

On Feb. 25, third graders from Allegan Public Schools logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca. The kids at Dawson Elementary School had a blast doing the tornado dance and conducting experiments which produced clouds and fake snow.

The newly designed format features weather cartoon characters, like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud, who join Storm Team 8 in the virtual weather lab. Students had fun watching videos and learning alongside Ellen with interactive classroom experiments. The program features topics such as snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning.

While this year’s interactive zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options. If interested, email ReportIt@woodtv.com to request more information.