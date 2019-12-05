Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: December 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Students from across West Michigan headed to downtown Grand Rapids on December 5, 2019 for the Storm Team 8 Weather Experience. The morning session was filled with students from Comstock Park’s, Pine Island elementary. Storm Team 8 meteorologist Emily Schuitema taught 50 third-graders what it’s like to give a forecast on TV. Students had the chance to try out the green screen along with learning about West Michigan snow totals and weather safety!

In the afternoon, third-graders from West Kelloggsville lined up for their chance at this interactive field trip. The loved talking about their tornado experiences along with learning the popular tornado dance! Students explored the science behind the weather learning about air pressure, temperatures and the changing seasons here in West Michigan! This was the final weather experience of 2019 and we will resume in the spring.