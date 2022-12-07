GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!

On Dec. 7, 2022, third graders from Meadow Brook Elementary School logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca. The kids in Forest Hills had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.

This fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students had fun watching videos and learning alongside Ellen with interactive classroom experiments. The program features topics such as snow, wind, tornadoes, and lightning.

While this year’s interactive zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.