Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: April 25, 2019

On Thursday, more than 100 students from across West Michigan got the chance to enjoy an interactive field trip at the Media Arts Center.

Nearly 75 students from Alward Elementary in Hudsonville came to downtown Grand Rapids to join us for the Storm Team Weather Experience. Meteorologist Ellen Bacca taught students about everything from tornados to thunderstorms. Students participated in interactive experiments to help bring science and weather to life.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Students participate in the Storm Team 8 Weather Experience with Meteorologist Ellen Bacca on April 25, 2019 in Grand Rapids.

In the afternoon, we were joined by nearly 60 third-graders from West Kelloggsville Elementary. They got to make snow with our newest Storm Team 8 Meteorolgist Emily Schuitema. She helped them compare local snow totals and answered lots of questions from the students.

All of the students left with a goodie bag of fun items and they all got a chance practicing what It’s like to really be on TV.