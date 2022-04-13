GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back and better than ever in a new virtual format for students!

On April 13, 2022, third-graders from East Grand Rapids Public Schools logged in to learn all about West Michigan weather with Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Ellen Bacca and Emily Schuitema. The kids at Lakeside Elementary had a blast doing the tornado dance and making experiments like clouds and fake snow.

The newly designed format features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students had fun watching videos and learning alongside Ellen with interactive classroom experiments. The program features topics such as snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning.

While this year’s interactive Zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.