Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience November 7, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- On Thursday November 7, 2019 third-graders from Comstock Park headed to downtown Grand Rapids to join WOOD TV8 for the Weather Experience. Students from Pine Island Elementary enjoyed a morning filled with weather and science with Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ellen Bacca. Kids learned about tornadoes and how they form and how to stay safe in severe weather.

In the afternoon third-graders from West Kelloggsville Elementary participated in the Weather Experience at the Media Arts Center. Ellen taught them how to detect how close a storm is and how radar works. All of the students had the chance to become mini meteorologists testings out the green screen. Even the teachers gave it a try.