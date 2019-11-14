Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience November 14, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Nearly one hundred students headed to downtown Grand Rapids to join WOOD TV8 for the weather experience! Classes from Lakeside Elementary and Cannonsburg Elementary enjoyed a morning filled with weather and science, hosted by Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ellen Bacca. Kids learned how to detect how close a storm is, how doppler radar works, and what effect Lake Michigan has on our snowfall.

In the afternoon 2 more classes from Lakeside Elementary got a chance to enjoy the Weather Experience at the Media Arts Center. Ellen taught about tornadoes and how they form, with a focus on how to stay safe in severe weather. All of the students got a chance to become mini meteorologists testing out the green screen. Even the teachers gave it a try!