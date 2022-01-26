Watching Winter Live – January 26th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While many locations in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions experience their coldest temperatures of the season (so far), the East Coast is preparing for a weekend Nor’Easter which could produce a bomb cyclone. As for the West, it’s fairly calm in the near-term, but long-range forecasts show a precipitation producing system developing in the Northwest and moving across the entire country. That one system may merge with moisture out of the Gulf and bring heavy rain and/or snow to the entire eastern half of the U.S.

Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WTNH Hartford meteorologist Sam Kantrow as they take us through the forecast, explain what exactly a bomb cyclone is, and look at the coast-to-coast long-range outlook.

Have a meteorological question for our Nexstar team? Send it in using the form below and we’ll try to incorporate it into the livestream!

