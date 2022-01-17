(WXIN) — Get out those telescopes, sky-watchers! January’s full moon, also known as the Wolf Moon, will be high in the sky Monday night.

The full moon’s peak is around 6:48 p.m. EST.

The Wolf Moon will appear all the way through Wednesday morning. You may also be able to see the star Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation Gemini, near the full moon.

The moon is thought to have earned its moniker from people associating wolves howling at the moon at this time of year, possibly from winter hunger, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Wildlife experts say wolves howl for a number of reasons, however, and there is no scientific link showing that the animals are howling at the moon.