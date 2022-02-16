Watching the Skies: Your name can hitch a ride to Mars

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Mars 2020 spacecraft carrying the Perseverance rover as it approaches Mars. Perseverance’s $3 billion mission is the first leg in a U.S.-European effort to bring Mars samples to Earth in the next decade. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A full moon will shine bright over West Michigan tonight, but clouds will block our view.

Even though we won’t be able to see it due to the extensive cloud cover, the moon will rise in the east around sunset. It was officially full just before noon today.

The moon will appear full or nearly full for the next few nights. Once clouds clear and you’re able to spot it, look for a bright star nearby. That star is Regulus, part of the constellation Leo the Lion.

The February full moon is also known as the Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover landing in the Jezero Crater on Mars. The rover launched from Earth on July 10, 2020 and landed on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The Perseverance Rover has accomplished a lot over the past year. According to NASA, in 2021 six samples of Martian rock and atmosphere were collected, and more will be collected. Over 50 gigabytes of data have been collected, and over 10,000 images have been sent back. The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has completed 18 flights.

When the Perseverance Rover launched in 2020, NASA opened an opportunity to carry the names of citizens aboard the shuttle to Mars. If you missed out on the last opportunity, another one awaits.

NASA has re-launched the program, and you can sign up to send your name on a future mission to Mars.

The submitted names will be etched onto a microchip and sent up in a spacecraft which has not yet been identified. You’ll also receive a boarding pass to print and save.