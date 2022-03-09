Watching the Skies: When you’ll see Starlink satellites

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of its Starlink internet service earlier this week. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest round of SpaceX Starlink satellites launched this morning.

After a solar storm last month led to the destruction of nearly an entire fleet of recently launched satellites, 48 new satellites were launched on the rocket Falcon 9 at 8:45 a.m. today from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The satellites are now on their way into orbit, and the Falcon 9 rocket landed successfully at sea. The goal of the Starlink satellites is to provide reliable, high-speed internet across the globe.

Occasionally, we can spot the Starlink satellites travelling overhead. They appear as a nearly perfect line of stars that quickly move across the sky. Instead of stars, they are satellites.

SpaceX has a handy website where you can type in your location and see when you have a chance of spotting the satellites. At this time, it appears as though we have a good chance of seeing the satellites on the morning of March 12, weather permitting.

If you don’t have any luck spotting the satellites, you should have better luck looking for the moon this week. It will reach first quarter phase Thursday morning. The name can be deceiving; when the moon is in first quarter, it appears half full from our perspective. The quarter refers to the moon as a whole, not just the half that we can see from Earth.

Relatively clear skies are in the forecast for tonight if you want to check out the view. The first quarter moon will be above the Pleiades star cluster and to the right of the constellation Orion.