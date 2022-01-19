Watching the Skies: When Venus will shine brightest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the last several months, Venus has been easily noticeable as the brightest planet in the evening sky.

After briefly disappearing from our view at the beginning of the year, the planet has reappeared in the early morning sky.

Early risers will be able to spot Venus easily in the east before the sun rises. It will be low on the horizon. With each day, the planet will climb higher in the sky.

Venus will continue to shine brighter each morning until reaching peak brightness for 2022 in early February.

The full moon of January, also known as the Wolf Moon, was visible on Monday.

A photo of the full moon, also known as the Wolf Moon. (courtesy Jeff Baurs)

Jeff Baurs captured a picture of the full moon and a lunar halo in Delton. Lunar halos are caused by the reflection and refraction of light by ice crystals in high cirrus clouds.