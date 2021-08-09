Watching the Skies: Perseid meteor shower to peak this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the most exciting times of the year for stargazers is upon us — the Perseid meteor shower is peaking.

The Perseids take place from mid-July to late August each year as the earth passes through debris in the orbital path of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteor shower will peak this year between Wednesday and Friday.

To see the most meteors, you’ll want to look up during the early morning hours. The time between midnight and dawn is best, but you’ll still have a chance of seeing the meteors before midnight as well. There’s no need to look in a specific direction overhead, but you will want to get away from city lights.

While you’re out looking for Perseids, try to spot the thin moon and Venus. The moon will be to the right of Venus Tuesday, though it may be difficult to spot due to how thin it will be. By Wednesday, the moon will be slightly larger and to the upper left of Venus.