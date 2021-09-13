Watching the Skies: Nearly full moon passes Jupiter, Saturn

Jupiter (left) and Saturn will appear to form a single star in the night sky on the 2020 winter equinox. (Credit: NASA/GSFC)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The nearly full moon will pass by two planets this week.

Jupiter and Saturn are close to each other in the evening sky, and the waxing moon will gradually move below the two through the week. It will be nearly directly below Saturn on Thursday, then below and just to the right of Jupiter on Saturday. By the next day, the moon will be left of the pair.

If you’re struggling to tell the two planets apart, remember that Jupiter is significantly brighter than Saturn. Saturn is located to the right of Jupiter.

To see the three in the night sky, look to the southeast during the evening.

The Harvest Moon will arrive Sept. 20 at 7:54 p.m. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is called the Harvest Moon. This will be the fourth of four full moons of astronomical summer.